Louisiana seeing wave of new drilling activity 

Drilling requests and rig counts are hitting new highs in the state, WBRZ-TV reports. The number of permit applications is quickly rising after a slowdown amid COVID closures in 2020, a trend that will likely continue.

Only about 26 rigs were operating in 2020; now it’s nearly twice that.

“The industry saw a recovery in demand and an increase in the price, so they started drilling more,” says Patrick Courreges, communications director for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

“As the prices recovered … they are able to start drilling again and make a living doing it,” Courreges says.

The war in Ukraine has not yet had any significant effect on drilling operations. “If you see effects from this, you are probably talking about a couple of months down the line before they really have a chance to respond,” Courreges says. Read the entire story.

