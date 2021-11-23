Louisiana projected to reach new highs in refining, chemical employment 

The LSU Center for Energy Studies unveiled the 2022 edition of its Gulf Coast Energy Outlook during a Nov. 17 webinar, predicting that Louisiana and Texas will reach new highs in refining and chemical manufacturing employment over the forecast time horizon, which extends through 2024.

The outlook’s authors, David Dismukes, executive director and professor, and Greg Upton, associate professor, both with the LSU Center for Energy Studies, expect some $155 billion in capital development potential through 2029, of which liquefied natural gas projects will comprise 40%.

They also predict that global crude oil demand growth, tight supplies and continued OPEC+ discipline will put upward pressure on oil prices in the short term, but that prices will eventually fall in coming years to about $58 per barrel. Natural gas supplies are already exceeding pre-pandemic levels, they say, while U.S. crude oil levels remain lower. Read the full report.

