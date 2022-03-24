Louisiana LNG can be diverted to Europe, former US energy secretary says

As war rages in Ukraine, liquefied natural gas exports from Louisiana could help to alleviate Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, industry and government officials say.

The current export capacity of Louisiana’s LNG sector is pretty much maxed out. But some of those Asia-bound shipments could be redirected to Europe, says Dan Brouillette, a Louisiana native and former U.S. secretary of energy.

Brouillette is now president of Sempra Infrastructure, which owns a 50.2% interest in southwest Louisiana’s Cameron LNG. He visited Baton Rouge today for his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

“If you look at where those cargos are going, many of them are going to end up in Europe,” he says. “We think it’s very important that we assist our European allies.”

President Joe Biden is in Brussels this week for meetings with G7 leaders and NATO, where officials are expected to discuss ways to increase LNG supplies to Europe. While building and putting into service new facilities takes years, the Department of Energy last week allowed for additional export authorization from two existing facilities, Brouillette says.

“Those are the types of steps I’m hoping the president is looking at,” he says.

A federal permit is pending for a potential Cameron LNG expansion that Brouillette hopes will be approved this year ahead of a final investment decision late this year or early next year. The owners changed the design to call for more environmentally friendly electric drives, necessitating the new permit, he says.

Congressman Garret Graves expressed optimism about a potential deal to export more domestic LNG to Europe to supplant Russian gas, noting that the permits approved last week provide flexibility, not new capacity.

“Until they clear the backlogged export terminal permits and allow new LNG facility construction, our ability to replace dirtier Russian gas is constrained,” Graves says.