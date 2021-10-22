Louisiana has lost 22,000 construction jobs during pandemic  

Louisiana has lost 22,000, or 16%, of its construction jobs since February 2020, more than 47 other states as a percentage of jobs lost, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

Just 14 states and the District of Columbia have added construction jobs since just before the start of the pandemic, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the AGC.

AGC officials say widespread supply chain disruptions and the lack of a much-needed federal infrastructure bill have impeded the sector’s recovery.

“Construction employment remains below pre-pandemic levels in more than two-thirds of the states,” says Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist in a prepared statement. “Supply problems have slowed down many projects and forced contractors to hold down employment, while the lack of an infrastructure bill is leading some to delay hiring.” See the report.