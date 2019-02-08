LNG export plants ramping up use as Gulf Coast fog clears

After collapsing to their lowest level in almost a year, natural gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminals are expected to increase in the days ahead as fog slowly clears along the Gulf Coast, Reuters reports.



Analysts say the export drop was due to maintenance work at the LNG terminals and the pipelines feeding them as well as heavy fog, which forced several vessels to drop anchor in the Gulf of Mexico.



With the fog clearing, the tankers are starting to move, according to Refinitiv’s shipping data.



There are just three LNG export terminals in the United States—Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, and Dominion Energy Inc’s Cove Point in Maryland. Those three pulled just 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas from pipelines on Thursday, down from a record 5.5 bcfd on Jan. 5. Read the full story.

