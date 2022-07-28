LMOGA ‘encouraged’ by Senate Democrats’ energy security, climate package   

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement Wednesday for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, change corporate tax policy and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Using a budget process called reconciliation, a bill that draws the support of all 50 Democratic members of the U.S. Senate, with a tie-breaking vote by the vice president, cannot be blocked by Republicans using the filibuster.

“After many months of negotiations, we have finalized legislative text that will invest approximately $300 billion in deficit reduction and $369.75 billion in energy security and climate change programs over the next 10 years,” Manchin and Schumer said in a joint statement.

The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association issued a statement after the details of the deal between Manchin and Schumer were released.

“While we are still reviewing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, LMOGA is encouraged by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin’s efforts to protect American energy security and reduce emissions,” says LMOGA President Tommy Faucheux in the prepared statement.

Fauxheaux says the organization also welcomes the positive progress on Gulf of Mexico lease sales and the inclusion of provisions that address the energy transition in the legislation.

“While the improved energy and climate provisions are reassuring, we remain cautious about any tax policies that may hinder long-term investments,” Faucheux says. “Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico are uniquely positioned to provide affordable, reliable, secure energy to meet American needs, while simultaneously reducing our carbon footprint. Our industry stands ready to work together with all parties toward common sense policies that support our climate goals and domestic energy production.”

