LMOGA criticizes Biden’s policies after he tells refiners to increase production

President Joe Biden called on U.S. oil refiners today to produce more gasoline and diesel, saying their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record-high prices at the pump.

“The crunch that families are facing deserves immediate action,” Biden wrote in a letter to seven oil refiners. “Your companies need to work with my administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis.”

In response to Biden’s letter, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association issued a statement saying Biden’s rhetoric on solutions for energy prices does not match up with his past policy decisions on oil and natural gas development.

“Gasoline prices are complicated and are influenced by multiple factors,” LMOGA President Tommy Faucheux says in the statement. “We need policies in place that support domestic energy development to alleviate pain at the pump and bolster U.S. energy security.”

LMOGA’s stance echoes that of the American Petroleum Institute, which published a statement today saying that production capacity has been diminished as the Biden administration has sought to move away from fossil fuels as part of its climate change agenda.

Biden’s letter is unlikely to start a chain of events that would boost supplies. Refineries have gone through unprecedented, unplanned maintenance globally in the last three months and there is an extreme shortage being felt across the globe, says Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president at Rystad Energy.

Additionally, there’s little the federal government can do to lower prices, other than release oil from the strategic reserve, and that’s already been done, says Jim Burkhard, vice president at IHS Markit. Read more about Biden’s letter from the Associated Press.