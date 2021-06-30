KIK Consumer Products replacing plant that burned after Hurricane Laura  

KIK Consumer Products COO Jeff Schmitt today announced that the company’s BioLab division will make a $170 million investment to build a new chlorine products facility in Westlake, on the site of its previous facility that was damaged as a result of Hurricane Laura last year.

The rebuilt plant will produce a significantly greater amount of swimming pool products than did the one it’s replacing and will restore jobs lost to the fire, according to a news release.

KIK’s BIoLab division, headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, expects to finish the new plant next year, keeping 19 jobs and adding 82 with an average salary of $76,000.

The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. Read the full story.