It’s here: Louisiana’s first wind turbine

Louisiana’s first wind turbine and its components have arrived at Avondale Global Gateway after a transatlantic journey from Ireland, reports the American Journal of Transportation.

Gulf Wind Technology―headquartered at Avondale Global Gateway in Jefferson Parish―is now preparing the onshore turbine for installation at the Port Fourchon Coastal Wetlands Park, with initial deployment and testing slated to begin late this year.

“It’s essentially a prototype to provide us research-oriented results that we can build upon and demonstrate the potential supply chain available in Louisiana, starting with Avondale Global Gateway and finishing at deployment near Port Fourchon,” says James Martin, CEO of Gulf Wind Technology.

According to a recent report, more than 450 local companies―including Host and Avondale Global Gateway―are ready to support offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico. Read more.