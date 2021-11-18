Intralox plans $60M plant expansion with 425 new jobs in Hammond

Intralox is planning to invest $60 million to expand its Hammond manufacturing facility, doubling its footprint and adding 425 jobs.

According to an announcement from the company and Gov. John Bel Edwards today, the project will add 300,000 square feet to the 130,000-square-foot building, and increase the manufacturer’s annual payroll by $10 million. Louisiana Economic Development officials say the expansion should be complete by the end of next year.

Intralox’s Hammond facility produces modular plastic conveyor belts used in food, industrial and e-commerce industries. Production is expected to increase by 50% following the expansion.

To secure the project, Louisiana Economic Development gave the company an incentive package that includes a $1 million performance based grant. Intralox is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program, which provides rebates for jobs created.

The announcement comes as Intralox celebrates its 50th year in operation. In June, Intralox announced workforce expansions at its Hammond and Harahan facilities, adding 40 new jobs at both locations. Intralox is a division of Laitram, whose other divisions include Lapeyre Stair, Laitram Machinery and Laitram Machine Shop. Headquartered in Harahan, Laitram employs over 3,000 people globally. It operates assembly and distribution centers in Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, The Netherlands and the U.K.