Inflation Reduction Act pushes Louisiana to front of clean energy sector

Some policy experts believe Louisiana is one of the better positioned states to take advantage of clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress is expected to pass this week.

With $485 billion in new spending offset by $790 billion in revenue and savings, the legislation includes the nation’s largest ever investment in clean and renewable energy and significant reductions in health care costs for people covered under the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. The bill is expected to receive final passage in the House on Friday before heading to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature.

With more fossil fuel and petrochemical facilities than most other states, Louisiana could be at the forefront of significant transformations in energy production and industrial manufacturing that the bill would usher in.

“Texas and Louisiana will be some of the better positioned states,” says David Dismukes, professor of environmental sciences at LSU. “Everybody’s kind of got their hand in the pie on this, from chemical manufacturers, pipeline companies to permitting companies and lawyers.”

