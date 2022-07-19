How to manage the ‘data tsunami’

Technology is making great strides in enhancing the ability of maintenance workers to do their jobs more efficiently and safely, primarily through the manipulation of data.

Industry 4.0, robotics, AI, virtual reality, machine learning and a host of other tools are all playing a role in transforming the landscape, 10/12 Industry Report details in a new feature.

Kyle Daughtry, digital and extended realities solutions architect at ExxonMobil in Houston, says the industrial space is heading toward a more visual way of working with data.

“Industry data is moving at exponential speeds,” Daughtry says. “And it’s a tsunami of data—there has been a 4,300 percent increase in big data from 2016 to 2021. That’s significant, since it ultimately provides the foundational point for visual transformation.”

