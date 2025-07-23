How do local industry leaders feel about the near-term future?

The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance’s newly released Q3 economic outlook survey shows that the association’s members expect continued stability in production, capital expenditure and employment levels, at least in the short term.

GBRIA comprises 67 industrial facilities in and around the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metros. The new survey saw plant managers from 35 sites—or 52% of the association’s members—weigh in on what they anticipate the next six months will look like for their operations.

The GBRIA index, a measure of member confidence, currently sits at 57. That’s 27 points lower than the index reported in Q3 2024, though GBRIA says the new figure still reflects a “steady outlook.” An index above 50 suggests an expanding economy and general optimism about the short-term future.

Respondents’ comments point to tariffs and trade uncertainty as major influences on economic planning, GBRIA says. Some facilities are reporting slow recovery or average performance, while others are beginning expansion projects. Labor availability remains a challenge for some sites, particularly when it comes to skilled contract roles like electricians and millwrights.

Compared to previous quarters, fewer respondents raised concerns over permitting delays and regulatory policy shifts. Some respondents indicated that their business trajectory is now more dependent on global trade conditions than domestic policy.

Among the survey’s notable findings: