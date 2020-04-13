Historic oil production cuts mean ‘nothing’ for Louisiana, experts say

Though Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached an agreement to slash oil production by nearly 10 million barrels per day, the reduction won’t provide much relief to Louisiana’s petrochemical industry or the state’s economy.

That’s because the cuts, which are the largest ever and would be historically significant under normal circumstances, are coming at a time of such reduced demand for crude oil they’re effectively too small to do any good.

“It’s an improvement,” says David Dismukes, executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies. “But it’s really too little too late and is not going to do anything to alleviate pricing issues.”

Global government stay-at-home orders in March and the first two weeks of April have caused a reduction in demand for crude oil by nearly 30 million barrels per day, economists say. As a result, even cutting output by 10 million barrels per day isn’t likely to increase prices beyond their current $23 per barrel or so.

Adding to the problem is the fact that global storage capacity is reaching its limit and may be maxed out within one month, according to Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs, who says some Louisiana crude producers have been literally dumping surplus oil on the market.

“We’re seeing places where oil is really selling at a negative because there is no place to store it,” Briggs says. “Under normal circumstances, I would tell you this is an incredible deal. Now, it means nothing. Nothing.”

Many large, vertically integrated companies have already cut production, as well as capital spending plans downstream for the foreseeable future. Smaller companies, most of which are based in the Lafayette and Houma-Terrebonne areas, are already about as lean as they can be, says retired economist Jim Richardson.

“Young, small companies are already operating efficiently,” he says. “If prices stay in the $20- to $30-per-barrel range, they’re not going to be able to survive.”

The state budget will also take a massive hit, says Richardson, who served for years on the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference. The state budget is currently based on an estimated oil price of roughly $55 per barrel. Every dollar the price falls below that costs the state $12 million or so.

“For the current fiscal year (which ends June 30), we’re probably OK because we were strong for the first three quarters,” he says. “But for next year, it’s going to be really bad and we don’t know when things will get better.”

Much of the answer to that question depends on consumer spending patterns, and when people again feel comfortable getting on an airplane or attending a large conference in another city.

“It’s not just a question of whether they allow people to do it but will people do it?” Richardson says. “That’s what affects demand.”