Groups, PSC seek to stop utilities from charging customers for anti-solar efforts

A handful of groups that support rooftop solar, along with several attorneys general and the Louisiana Public Service Commission, have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to disallow utilities from charging their customers for their anti-solar advocacy, PV Magazine reports.

The Center for Biological Diversity and rooftop solar advocacy groups Vote Solar, Institute for Local Self-Reliance and Solar United Neighbors have asked federal energy regulators to stop utilities from charging customers for their payments to industry groups that are “undermining the renewable energy transition.”

Also submitting comments supporting the change in FERC policy were the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the attorneys general of Michigan, Massachusetts and Virginia. Should FERC make the rule change, investor-owned utilities could still fund anti-solar advocacy but only at the expense of their shareholders. Read the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s weekly e-newsletter. Subscribe here to keep up with south Louisiana industry news.