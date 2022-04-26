GBRIA recognizes winners of 2022 Safety Excellence Awards

The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance announced the winners of its 26th annual Safety Excellence Awards during an April 14 banquet at the L’Auberge Resort in Baton Rouge.

The event featured guest speaker David Wilbur of the Vetergy Group.

The awards were established in 1996 by Hal G. Ginn, then plant manager of DSM Copolymer, to recognize excellent safety performance by contractors working in industrial facilities. This year’s winning contract companies demonstrated a level of safety excellence that includes thousands of hours worked without injury, a commitment by management to educate workers and a fostered zero-incident culture.

GBRIA members nominated a total of 40 companies representing 80,000 employees and more than 200 million hours worked. See the full list of winners.

