Forestry losses from hurricanes were double that of industry’s annual revenue

Louisiana forestry’s $1.5 billion in losses from hurricanes was double the amount of revenue the industry generates annually, according to an LSU AgCenter forestry expert.

Speaking recently at the 2021 Virtual Forestry Forum, Michael Blazier, LSU AgCenter forestry specialist, says the damages would have been greater if lost revenue, infrastructure damage and lost production during the storms were factored.

Blazier says Hurricane Laura, which struck Aug. 27, inflicted damage to 800,000 acres of timber in 22 parishes, with the worst in Vernon Parish. The resulting loss in saw timber, about 3 million board feet, could have supplied 25 sawmills for a year, he says.

“Hurricane Delta just aggravated the situation,” he says.

Blazier went on to say that wildfires will be a big concern this year because of all the downed timber.

Ricky Williams, state forester for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, described several federal programs that are available to help restore forests. He says the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the LSU AgCenter and the Louisiana Forestry Association also have resources to help. Read the full story from the LSU AgCenter.