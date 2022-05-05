Fighting for industry is easy for LMOGA president Tommy Faucheux 

It feels good for St. Charles Parish native Tommy Faucheux to be working in the industry that has supported his family for generations.

That’s why he jumped at the chance to intern at Dow Chemical Co. while attending Loyola University. He was also attracted by the stability of a large corporation, and he knew the industrial market offered him one of the best opportunities for advancement.

A few years after graduation, he found his way back to Dow in a communications and community relations role. From there, his responsibilities grew until he ultimately transitioned into a regional government affairs position for the southeastern U.S. in 2012. He also provided strategic public affairs support to Dow Louisiana facilities.

That’s where he stayed until January, when the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association appointed him as its next president. Faucheux looks forward to the

challenges of his new role.

“I truly believe in the value that industry provides, because multiple generations of my family have benefitted from that work,” he says. “That makes it a lot easier to get up and fight for industry, when you feel you have a huge stake in that industry.”

Read a recent Q&A with Faucheux from 10/12 Industry Report. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What are the biggest challenges ahead for industry, and for LMOGA?

Faucheux: As an industry, we’re in unknown, uncharted waters. The oil and gas industry is changing. There is a transition underway and a lot of companies are exploring what other opportunities are out there for them, other than their traditional oil and gas businesses.

Everyone is looking at what’s next and responding to pressures from the U.S. government and around the world to reduce carbon emissions.

The expectations are high for our industry, so the challenge for LMOGA is how do we best support them? How do we create an environment in Louisiana that allows them to be creative and achieve their company’s goals so that the work can take place here?