Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe

Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports.

QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Environmental Protection Agency for materials related to the loss of well control last year.

Loss of well control is industry jargon for a leak, blowout or other unintended release of crude or natural gas. Read the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industry news.