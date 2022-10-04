FBI warns of drone risk after detections at Louisiana chemical facilities 

Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning last week about the potential for espionage and terrorism, reports CNN.

On July 29, observers saw multiple drones flying over a Louisiana chemical facility at night. The group of drones flew several feet above the facility before splitting in two directions, according to the report.

In March 2021, a drone was discovered flying near a Louisiana pipeline. A law enforcement officer located the drone operator and discovered they had taken pictures. The FBI encourages facility operators to contact their local field office if industrial espionage, terrorism or other criminal activity is suspected. Read the entire story.

