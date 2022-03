ExxonMobil Corp. shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker on Friday for planned work at its 502,500-barrel-per-day Baton Rouge refinery, Reuters reports.

The firm also plans to shut in a 45,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater in April for planned work.

The 110,000-bpd PCLA 3 FCC is scheduled to remain shut for a planned overhaul through April 15, and the diesel hydrotreater will be shut from April to mid-June for an overhaul.

Read the full story.