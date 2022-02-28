ExxonMobil faces hard choice after rivals abandon Russia operations

ExxonMobil Corp. is facing a tough choice over whether to leave Russia as rival supermajor oil explorers quit the country’s vast oil and natural gas fields in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

Although BP and Shell have announced plans to cut ties with Russian partners, ExxonMobil hasn’t disclosed intentions for its 30% stake in a huge offshore crude development in the Russian Far East.

The moves by BP and Shell leave ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies SE as the only remaining supermajors with significant drilling operations in Russia. Unless an announcement comes sooner, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods is expected to be grilled by analysts Wednesday during the company’s annual strategy presentation to Wall Street.

ExxonMobil’s position in Russia is already getting precarious as banking-sector sanctions threaten the driller’s ability to pay local workers, according to a person familiar with the situation. Read the full story.