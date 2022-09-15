Experts confident Louisiana’s petrochemical sector will adapt and thrive

There’s no disputing that Louisianans are resilient. The last couple of years have shown that much at least. But will they be able to respond and adapt to an industrial market that is likely to undergo some rather radical changes in the coming decades?

No one can reliably predict what the market might look like 40 years from now, says Mark Finley, an energy and global oil expert at Rice University’s Baker Institute in Houston. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try.

“The starting point of any discussion must be to acknowledge how uncertain the future is,” Finley says.

That’s why most companies examine a variety of possible scenarios, with different outcomes based upon the performance of different variables, Finley says.

In nearly every version of Louisiana’s future, reliance upon renewables will continue to grow, but there’s another commonality—a continuing need to invest in oil and gas.

