Enterprise to add capacity to Acadian Gas Pipeline System

Enterprise Products Partners LP is seeking to expand its Acadian natural gas system in Louisiana amid increased activity among its producer customers in the Haynesville Shale, reports Natural Gas Intelligence.

Enterprise is working to add 400 MMcf/d of capacity to the Acadian Gas Pipeline System, a 1,300-mile-long conduit linking Louisiana and Gulf of Mexico gas to local distribution companies, electric utility plants and industrial customers in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Mississippi River corridor.

The network's Acadian Haynesville Extension is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Co-CEO Jim Teague says the Acadian pipeline system is strategically located to move Haynesville and Cotton Valley gas supplies to the industrial and liquefied natural gas markets.