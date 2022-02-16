Energy firms offering 500 million tons of carbon capture capacity to Louisiana industry

EnLink Midstream and Talos Energy are jointly offering carbon capture, transportation and sequestration for industrial-scale emitters in Louisiana, the companies announced Tuesday.

The service offering is focused on the Mississippi River corridor from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, which is one of the largest concentrated sources of carbon dioxide emissions in the nation. Industry leaders and state officials say they want to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.

Talos says it has recently entered into an agreement with a large landowner that will allow for multiple sequestration sites near EnLink’s existing pipelines. The agreement includes sequestration rights to approximately 26,000 surface acres in Iberville, St. James, Assumption and Lafourche parishes.

EnLink says it has identified pipelines that can be used for CO2 transportation from emissions sources in the Geismar, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine and St. Charles areas. Those pipelines will be utilized along with Talos’ recently acquired River Bend CCS site in east Louisiana, which provides sequestration capacity of over 500 million metric tons, company officials say.

