DOTD gets federal approval for I-10 widening project, work to start in 2023

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced it has received federal approval for the Capitol Region Interstate 10 widening project.

The project’s environmental impact study was found by federal regulators to have “no significant” impact, clearing the way for the project to move forward, says DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

“Past efforts to make these necessary improvements have never reached this stage,” Wilson says. “It’s a testament to this administration, the local, state and federal officials, and the hardworking staff of DOTD that we have reached this milestone.”

The department can now move forward with purchasing right of way and begin the design process.

In November, the DOTD announced that Kiewit/Boh, a joint venture, has been selected as the contractor for phase one of the project from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Phase one of the project is from just west of Washington Street to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12, which has an estimated construction cost of $716 million.

It is anticipated that phase one construction could begin by early 2023.

A substantial part of the project will be funded using Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, also known as GARVEE bonds. A minimum of $360 million of GARVEE proceeds will go toward construction of this phase. Additional contributions include $12 million from the East Baton Rouge city-parish government and $24 million through the Capital Region Planning Commission.