Companies plan carbon capture transport to Livingston Parish

Two publicly traded companies have reached an agreement to transport industrial carbon dioxide emissions along the Mississippi River corridor from Jefferson Parish to the Baton Rouge area.

EnLink Midstream, using a combination of existing pipelines, planned new ones and other transportation options, intends to transport CO2 from industrial emitters to Oxy Low Carbon Ventures’ planned Livingston Parish sequestration facility, where OLCV is pore space leasing more than 30,000 acres, the companies announced.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures is a subsidiary of Occidental.

OLCV says it is developing sequestration hubs on the Gulf Coast and across the country, some of which are expected to be anchored by direct air capture facilities. The hubs will provide access to pore space and transportation infrastructure, providing new carbon management solutions, the company says.

State officials say carbon capture technology offers new economic development opportunities and a tool to reduce Louisiana’s carbon emissions. Skeptics say the technology is unproven and risky, and could delay the transition to clean energy.