Chennault’s $4M air cargo facility nears completion

Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles is nearing completion of a $4 million facility to service the air cargo sector, Air Cargo News reports.

Construction of the 10,000-square-foot air cargo pass-through facility began in June 2021 and is expected to be completed this summer, according to Kevin Melton, the airport’s executive director.

Chennault, which is recognised as an emerging national aerospace hub, has retained air cargo consultant David Whitaker of DVW Aviation to help identify potential industry partners.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expected to certify the facility for international cargo. As the facility is being built, ongoing discussions are planned with potential ground handling partners on related issues such as ramp handling, warehouse operations, and securing unique ground equipment to service large aircraft.

Read the entire story. Subscribe to 10/12 Industry Report’s weekly e-newsletter for all south Louisiana industry news.