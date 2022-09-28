Cheniere will repair Louisiana LNG plant equipment after failing pollution test 

LNG exporter Cheniere Energy Inc. says it will repair and replace equipment at its Louisiana terminal after tests showed it exceeded newly imposed hazardous emissions limits on certain known carcinogens, but the work will have no material impact on operations, Reuters reports.

A round of testing showed at least one of the turbines at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana failed the new standards, while the turbines in Texas at the company’s only other U.S. LNG facility were meeting the rules.

At issue is a rule under the U.S. Clean Air Act called the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Pollutants, which imposes curbs on emissions of known carcinogens such as formaldehyde and benzene, that was reinstated in February to apply to a type of gas-fired turbine only used in the LNG industry by Cheniere. Read the entire story.

