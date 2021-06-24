NOLA-BR passenger service at risk from Canadian National-Kansas City Southern merger backlash

The planned merger between Canadian National Railway Co. and Kansas City Southern is getting backlash from the agriculture industry, which could potentially throw a wrench into long-awaited plans for passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited announced today that grain and other shippers across North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have submitted more than 330 letters to the Surface Transportation Board opposing CN and KCS’ combination, its use of a voting trust, or both.

In the letters, hundreds of farmers, grain elevator operators and other agribusinesses—including shippers that could lose shipping options in the New Orleans-Baton Rouge corridor if CN’s voting trust is approved—argue that a potential CN-KCS combination and its proposed use of a voting trust would see reduced options for agricultural shippers in the upper Midwest, leaving them fewer direct competitive options and eliminating the new network of shipping options they say a CP-KCS merger would create.

The pushback comes as CN tries to address regulators’ concerns about unfair competition by promising to sell the 80-mile line owned by KCS that runs between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, a move that could potentially bring passenger rail service between the two cities closer to reality.

Meanwhile, CP is continuing to pursue its application process to acquire KCS so that the CP-KCS combination can be reviewed by the STB and implemented immediately, in the event KCS’ agreement with CN is terminated or CN is otherwise unable to acquire control of KCS.

Read CN’s full announcement.