Bercen planning $17.5M expansion of its Denham Springs plant

Bercen, a division of specialty ingredients manufacturer Vertellus, today announced a $17.5 million expansion at its Denham Springs facility that will allow the company to retain 55 jobs and create eight new jobs with an average annual salary of $75,000 plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The Denham Springs facility produces specialized client solutions for paper packaging, fuel and lubricants, coatings, and industrial applications.

The company plans to start construction in August, with completion expected by the end of the year. Bercen plans to make infrastructure and equipment upgrades at its plant to boost production capacity and upgrade the site’s environmental management capabilities.

To secure the expansion at the Denham Springs facility, the state provided Bercen with an incentive package that includes $250,000 from the Economic Development Award program. Bercen is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. See the announcement.