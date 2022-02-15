Australian firm plans $176M electric vehicle battery project in Louisiana

Syrah Resources plans to invest $176 million to expand its Syrah Technologies graphite processing facility in Vidalia, state and company officials announced today.

The project gives Louisiana a supply chain foothold in the rapidly expanding market for electric vehicle components produced in the U.S., state officials say.

The company plans to add 180,000 square feet to its existing 50,000-square-foot facility, enough to install equipment and systems for processing natural graphite into active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The expansion announcement follows a December 2021 agreement with Tesla to supply natural graphite AAM for use in batteries.

Syrah Technologies, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is retaining 19 employees and creating 36 direct new jobs with average annual salaries of $69,000, plus benefits, according to today’s announcement. The project is part of a larger economic development effort to establish Louisiana as a player in alternative energy along with its traditional oil and gas resources.