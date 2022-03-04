Audubon Engineering lands LNG pipeline contract in Louisiana

Audubon Engineering Co., with offices in Lafayette, announced last week that it has been awarded a contract to provide engineering and construction management services for a greenfield liquefied natural gas interconnect pipeline on the Louisiana coast.

Regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the pipeline project will move between 1.5 and 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of gas to serve as the main supply for an undisclosed LNG export facility.

Audubon successfully completed the front-end engineering for the project in 2021. Backed by its integrated offshore and pipeline teams, Audubon is leading the project from its Louisiana and Texas offices in collaboration with FERC, a major LNG export company and a major interstate gas transmission company. Read the entire press release.

