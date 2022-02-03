AmmPower to build green hydrogen, ammonia facility at Port of South Louisiana

AmmPower Corp. has signed a letter of intent to develop a green hydrogen/ammonia facility for an undisclosed amount at the Port of South Louisiana, the company announced.

AmmPower will produce, store and distribute green ammonia for use as a carbon-free fuel and a carrier of hydrogen energy. The facility, based upon future feasibility studies, could produce up to 4,000 tons of green ammonia per day, service the fueling of oceangoing vessels at the port, and provide hydrogen rich, green ammonia for use domestically and for export.

The project, led by Maarten Mobach, president of AmmPower Maritime, will be one of the first renewable energy projects of this scale. Read the full announcement.

