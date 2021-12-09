Air Products seeks $44.5M ITEP abatement for first year of Ascension project

Air Products is asking a state board to approve a local property tax exemption that would be worth almost $44.5 million the first year.

The Blue Hydrogen Clean Energy Complex represents a $3.6 billion investment and will create 170 permanent jobs, the company says.

The company is applying to the Board of Commerce and Industry under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program’s 2018 rules, which also require local approval to receive the exemption. The company still would owe local governments an estimated $11.1 million in property taxes the first year.

Meanwhile, Honeywell International is asking the C&I board for local property tax exemptions expected to be worth more than $4.9 million the first year related to investments adding 46 jobs in Ascension Parish and totaling more than $302 million at Honeywell facilities in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, documents show.

According to the board’s agenda, the Honeywell projects predate Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 2016 executive order requiring local approval for ITEP benefits. ITEP exemptions are for five years, with a possible five-year renewal.

Oil & Grit of East Feliciana Parish also is on tomorrow’s agenda. The company has not complied with the terms of its existing ITEP agreement, according to the agenda. The two investments in question totaled about $6.5 million and 12 jobs.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the LaSalle Building at 617 N. 3rd St.