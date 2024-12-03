Louisiana energy production slowed in September

Louisiana crude oil production and natural gas production both saw year-over-year dips in September, according to newly released data from the Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil production stood at 75,000 barrels per day in September, down 10.8% from August and down 18.6% from September 2023. The state’s crude oil production has trended downward for the better part of the past decade.

Natural gas production, meanwhile, stood at 9,189 million cubic feet per day in September, down 5.3% from August and down 21.7% from September 2023. The state’s natural gas production peaked in February 2023 and has since begun trending downward.

On a national level, crude oil production came in at 13,204,000 b/d in September, down 1.2% from August but up 0.2% from September 2023. Natural gas production came in at 123,793 MMcf/d in September, down 0.4% from August and down 1.3% from September 2023.

Texas continues to be the nation’s leading producer of both crude oil (5,805,000 b/d) and natural gas (35,833 MMcf/d).