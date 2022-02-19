What does a thriving workplace look like? Find out as Steve Beauchamp joins the 21st Century Business Forum March 9 

In an age of rapid organizational transformation, how can executives create a thriving workplace? Learn from the CEO who is a regular on Glassdoor’s Top 100 CEOs list and who has guided his company to be one of Fortune’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in the World.

Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp will share his insights in the March 9 episode of 21st Century Business Forum.

Since joining Paylocity in 2007, he has led the way in getting Paylocity to where it is today. From customer service to sales to product development, he’s ultimately accountable for the vision and execution of the entire operation.

Prior to joining Paylocity, Steve spent several years at Paychex, having served as VP of Product Management and was a Corporate Officer. In his role there, Steve was responsible for all product strategy and development as well as all corporate acquisitions. His resume also includes having served as Vice President of Payroll Operations for Advantage Payroll, the fourth-largest payroll company in America at that time, managing 21 offices and serving more than 50,000 clients across the country.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Baton Rouge Business Report and is sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Home Bank. Registration is free; sign up here.