Travel the ‘Journey to Elite’ with veteran Navy SEAL Scott Daly Oct. 12 on 21st Century Business Forum

Veteran Navy SEAL Scott Daly will take viewers on the “Journey to Elite” when he joins the 21st Century Business Forum on Oct. 12.

Daly is a veteran of the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams, and since 2002 he has served as an operator, a Chief Petty Officer, a Master Training Specialist, and currently serves as the Officer In Charge of Naval Special Warfare Detachment Ohio. The team-building expert is a graduate of The Ohio State University.

In addition to operating on active SEAL teams, Daly spent years training junior officers and enlisted SEALs how to perform at elite levels physically, emotionally, and tactically in the world’s most demanding environments.

His military experience allowed him to coach and train people in over 15 countries on 5 different continents. Before joining the Navy after 9/11, he was a highly successful District Sales Manager with a Fortune 500 company.

Through his military and professional experience, Daly shares a unique perspective on Focus 3’s system. With passion, he conveys the value of critical decision-making and a systematic approach to leadership, culture, and behavior, for the ultimate purpose of producing exceptional results.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Baton Rouge Business Report and is sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Home Bank. Registration is free; sign up here.