Strictly Business in July: Tony Zanders on whether Louisiana can lead the next tech revolution

Can Louisiana lead the next tech revolution?

Tony Zanders says yes—and he’s not just hoping, he’s building.

In the next episode of Strictly Business, Business Report sits down with the award-winning software entrepreneur behind Skilltype and current president and CEO of Nexus Louisiana to talk about what it will take to ignite Louisiana’s tech revolution.

Zanders, a New Orleans native now working from Baton Rouge, has a bold vision: to help launch 1,000 new tech founders by 2030. In this candid, forward-looking conversation, he shares what’s needed to get there—from cultivating a tech-forward mindset in business to designing partnerships that stick, expanding physical infrastructure, and reversing the state’s brain drain.

What does a “Silicon Bayou” look like in practice? What’s holding mid-sized companies back from tech adoption? And what bold predictions does Zanders have about AI, robotics, and Louisiana’s economy over the next decade?

Viewers will get a timely look at how one leader is pushing Louisiana to think bigger—and act faster—when it comes to tech.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Neighbors Federal Credit Union and Exit Momentum.

Register for the July 16 episode here.