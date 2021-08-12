Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves reveals the ‘secret sauce’ for customer experience in the Sept. 8 Business Forum

What’s the secret for turning customers into diehard fans? Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves will share his tried-and-true strategy in the September Business Forum webcast.

This webcast will broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8. Registration is free.

Graves has grown his restaurant chain to 500-plus locations globally; it is continually recognized for its unique business model, cool culture, community involvement and customer satisfaction. He has been honored with numerous industry awards and accolades, including being named one of the Top 100 CEOs in the U.S. by Glassdoor, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. As an active community partner, Graves and Raising Cane’s have given more than 25% of the company’s profits back to the communities where the restaurants operate, a practice that earned the company the SCORE Award for Outstanding Socially Progressive Business.

He is the host of the new docuseries Restaurant Recovery on Discovery+, helping restaurateurs across the country overcome the struggles of operating during a pandemic. He has also made appearances on FOX’s Secret Millionaire, Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, and the Food Network’s Food Court Wars.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Business Report and Home Bank and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Registration is free; sign up here.