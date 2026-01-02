Meet the 2026 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees

Meet the six honorees who will be recognized at the Business Awards & Hall of Fame, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement in March. These are this year’s winners, selected by a panel of independent community judges. All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Tuesday, March 17, at the Crowne Plaza.

Hall of Fame laureates

Benny Alford, Benny’s Car Wash

The Alford family has built one of the region’s most recognizable homegrown brands, known for innovation, customer focus and steady expansion across the Capital Region.

Bob Greer (posthumous)

A towering figure in Louisiana’s insurance and banking sectors, Greer served as chairman of b1BANK and as president and CEO of Union National Life Insurance and LEMIC Insurance, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership and mentorship.

Executive of the Year

Renita Williams, Owner, In Loving Arms Pediatric Day Health Center

Williams is being honored for her mission-driven leadership and commitment to providing high-quality care for medically fragile children and their families.

Young Businessperson of the Year

Scott Gaudin, President and CEO, Currency Bank

Gaudin is recognized for leading a fast-growing financial institution and helping shape the next generation of community banking in the Capital Region.

Companies of the Year

SOLA Pharmaceuticals is being honored for its rapid growth, operational excellence and role in strengthening Louisiana’s life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing presence. Pictured: Group Chairman Keith LaNasa

Loadstar is a Baton Rouge-based provider of product handling and site logistics services to the refining, chemical and marine industries, managing railcar, truck and barge loading/unloading along with warehouse and dock operations. The company has earned recognition for its safety performance and employee focus and has set long-term growth commitments as a Certified Evergreen company. Pictured: Founder and CEO Brian Haymon