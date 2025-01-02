Meet the 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees and get tickets to the celebration

Tickets are now available for Business Report‘s 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame celebration on Wednesday, March 19.

Six honorees will be recognized at the event, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement. This year’s honorees, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

Hall of Fame Laureate

Jay Campbell, Associated Grocers

Hall of Fame Laureate (posthumous)

Jario Alvarez

Founder, Alvarez Construction

Executive of the Year

Kristin Wall

President & CEO, LWCC

Young Businessperson of the Year

Rachel Eggie

Founder & Owner, Eggie Salon Studio

Company of the Year (100 or more employees)

MAPP

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)

Core Specialty Services

All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Wednesday, March 19, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Sponsors of the event are Investar Bank, Genesis 360, Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs + Business Advisors, Kean Miller and Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Get tickets.