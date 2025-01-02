    Meet the 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees and get tickets to the celebration

    By
    -

    Tickets are now available for Business Report‘s 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame celebration on Wednesday, March 19.

    Six honorees will be recognized at the event, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement. This year’s honorees, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

    Hall of Fame Laureate
    Jay Campbell, Associated Grocers

    Hall of Fame Laureate (posthumous)
    Jario Alvarez
    Founder, Alvarez Construction

    Executive of the Year
    Kristin Wall
    President & CEO, LWCC

    Young Businessperson of the Year
    Rachel Eggie
    Founder & Owner, Eggie Salon Studio

    Company of the Year (100 or more employees)
    MAPP

    Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)
    Core Specialty Services

    All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Wednesday, March 19, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Sponsors of the event are Investar Bank, Genesis 360, Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs + Business Advisors, Kean Miller and Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Get tickets.

