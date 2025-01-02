Meet the 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees and get tickets to the celebration

Tickets are now available for Business Report‘s 2025 Business Awards & Hall of Fame celebration on Wednesday, March 19.
Six honorees will be recognized at the event, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement. This year’s honorees, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:
Hall of Fame Laureate
Jay Campbell, Associated Grocers
Hall of Fame Laureate (posthumous)
Jario Alvarez
Founder, Alvarez Construction
Executive of the Year
Kristin Wall
President & CEO, LWCC
Young Businessperson of the Year
Rachel Eggie
Founder & Owner, Eggie Salon Studio
Company of the Year (100 or more employees)
MAPP
Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)
Core Specialty Services
All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Wednesday, March 19, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Sponsors of the event are Investar Bank, Genesis 360, Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs + Business Advisors, Kean Miller and Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Get tickets.