Loren Scott reveals the 2024-25 Capital Region economic forecast at the Louisiana Business Symposium on Oct. 3

Join Business Report in honoring the 2023 Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region.

The Louisiana Business Symposium is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center. Purchase your ticket today.

The keynote speaker will be Loren Scott of Loren C. Scott & Associates Inc. He will once again unveil his economic trends forecast for Louisiana and Baton Rouge, delivered in a style of homespun humor known as “economic comedy.”

He is on the 50-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest. Scott is co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:45 a.m. b1BANK, REV Business, LWCC, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and WAFB-TV are sponsoring the event.