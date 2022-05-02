Business Report’s Fall Leadership Academy

Are you ready to take your leadership skills to the next level?

The Business Report Leadership Academy can take you there.

The program is designed to help high-performing leaders develop their skill sets in new and innovative ways. The program is designed for entrepreneurs and rising professionals in business and the nonprofit and public sectors. Beyond that, it provides opportunities to connect with others who share your desire to enhance your leadership acumen and form lasting business relationships.

Business Report started the academy with the goal of helping entrepreneurs, managers and executives broaden their leadership skills. To see a complete list of graduates, click here.

Executives and owners know the benefit of having strong leaders in a company and the importance of training those leaders. The Leadership Academy offers five sessions with exclusive programming. It’s a dynamic experience that combines personal assessment, coaching, applied learning, networking and thought leadership. Some of Baton Rouge’s most successful CEOs share their personal stories of challenge and success.

Business Report is now accepting applications for the Fall 2022 session, which kicks off September 9. To apply, nominate or get more details, just click here.