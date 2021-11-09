Two elite speakers will share how to elevate your leadership and your team at Business Report February event

Learn how to elevate your own leadership and your team at a special event in February hosted by Business Report.

U.S. Navy SEAL Teams veteran Scott Daly and Focus 3 founder and CEO Tim Kight will tackle “The Journey to Elite” and “Relentless Leadership” in a session scheduled for Feb. 2 at HPC Arena, 19202 Highland Road. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for a light breakfast and networking; the event begins at 8:15 a.m. Tickets are $60 for the general public and $30 for Business Report Insiders. Get tickets here.

Sponsors for the event are Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Shell, Investar Bank, Acadian Home Theatre & Automation and GMFS Mortgage. Proceeds will benefit Empower 225.

In addition to operating on active SEAL teams, Daly spent years training junior officers and enlisted SEALs how to perform at elite levels physically, emotionally, and tactically in the world’s most demanding environments.

His military experience allowed him to coach and train people in over 15 countries on five different continents. Before joining the Navy after 9/11, he was a highly successful district sales manager with a Fortune 500 company.

Through his military and professional experience, Daly conveys the value of critical decision-making and a systematic approach to leadership, culture, and behavior, for the ultimate purpose of producing exceptional results.

Kight is a lifelong student of elite performance. With the passion and drive to help individuals and organizations maximize their potential, he founded Focus 3 in the mid-’80s in Southern California.

While attending UCLA, Kight witnessed basketball coach John Wooden win his 9th and 10th national championships—an unprecedented achievement that triggered a great curiosity in Kight as to what distinguishes elite performers from average performers.

He ultimately discovered that elite performers think and behave differently because they’ve adopted a system. Through diligent study and research—as well as application in the real world—Kight discovered the power of The Performance Pathway: Leaders create the culture that drives the behavior that produces results. He built actionable, high-impact systems for developing exceptional leaders, strengthening organizational culture, and equipping people to perform at their best.

