Grow your career and your team with Whitney Johnson on the 21st Century Business Forum Aug. 10

How do you grow your people so they can grow your company, particularly when building and maintaining high-performing teams is a challenge right now all across corporate America?

Whitney Johnson will share her insights on the Aug. 10 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum. Many refer to “The Great Resignation.” But she considers it “The Great Aspiration.”

Johnson is the author of the just-released title, Smart Growth. The CEO of the talent development company Disruption Advisors—an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in America—is considered one of Thinkers50’s top ten global business thinkers.

She has worked at FORTUNE 100 companies and, as an award-winning equity analyst on Wall Street, co-founded the Disruptive Innovation Fund. Along with her recent publication of Smart Growth, she is a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review, as well as the bestsellers Build an A-Team, Disrupt Yourself, and Dare, Dream, Do.

An innovation and disruption theorist, she hosts the weekly Disrupt Yourself podcast with guests including Brené Brown, Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and General Stanley McChrystal.

She understands how companies work, how investors think, and how the best coaches coach.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

