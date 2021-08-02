Get tickets to the Oct. 5 Top 100 Private Companies luncheon, featuring an economic forecast for the Capital Region

Join Business Report in honoring the 2021 Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region.

A luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center. Tickets are $600 for a table of 10 or $60 per person.

The keynote speaker will be Loren Scott of Loren C. Scott & Associates Inc. He will once again unveil his economic trends forecast for Louisiana and Baton Rouge, delivered in a style of homespun humor known as “economic comedy.”

He is on the 50-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest. Scott is co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:45 a.m. Fishman Haygood, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV and LWCC are sponsoring the event.

Tickets to the luncheon are $55 per person or $550 for a reserved table of 10. Get tickets.