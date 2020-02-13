Get tickets to the 2020 Business Awards & Hall of Fame

For 37 years, Business Report has been honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live.

Business Report and Junior Achievement will honor the following individuals and companies at the 2020 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala in March. This year’s honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges, are certainly no exception.This year’s winners are:

Hall of Fame Laureate:

Charlie D’Agostino

Hall of Fame Laureate:

Peggy Scott

Businessperson of the Year:

John D’Angelo, president and CEO, Investar Bank

Young Businessperson of the Year:

Craig Gehring, founder and CEO, MasteryPrep

Company of the Year (100 or more employees):

CC’s Coffee House

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees):

Gatorworks

All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March issue of Business Report and honored at a gala on Tuesday, March 24, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Individual tickets are $85 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $850. You can find all the details on the gala, presented by Capital One, Franklin and Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs, and purchase tickets online by visiting BusinessReport.com’s events page.