Get tickets to Business Report’s Elevate Your Leadership & Your Team

Leadership today demands resilience, creativity and a willingness to challenge assumptions.

Business Report’s annual Elevate Your Leadership & Your Team event on February 11 brings those ideas into focus with two speakers who approach leadership from very different — and highly relevant — angles: Nina Sossamon-Pogue and Kyle Scheele.

Nina Sossamon-Pogue is a tech executive, bestselling author and Emmy Award–winning news anchor whose career spans elite athletics, media and corporate leadership. A former member of the USA Gymnastics team, she learned early how to perform under pressure.

She later spent more than a decade in broadcast journalism, earning regional Emmys before transitioning into the technology sector, where she served on the leadership team of a high-growth SaaS company through its IPO. Drawing from personal experience, neuroscience and stoic philosophy, Sossamon-Pogue offers practical insight on resilience, adaptability and navigating change in high-stakes environments.

Joining her is Kyle Scheele, an author, speaker and self-described champion of crazy ideas known for helping individuals and organizations rethink conventional approaches.

Often called the “patron saint of crazy ideas,” Scheele has gained international attention for creative projects that demonstrate how unconventional thinking can produce real results. His work has been featured by outlets including Fast Company and The Washington Post, and his content has reached millions worldwide. He hit 1 million TikTok followers almost overnight with a viral stunt.

Through humor and storytelling, Scheele challenges leaders to question limits, embrace creativity and move ideas forward.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for coffee and networking. The program begins at 8:00 a.m. All proceeds benefit Empower 225.

Get tickets here.