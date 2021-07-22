Get insights into building a thriving culture from organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni on Business Report’s Business Forum Aug. 11

The 21st Century Business Forum will help viewers crack the code on virtues that real team players possess and what it takes to build a thriving culture in August.

The webcast features bestselling author and organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni and is hosted by bestselling author Jon Gordon. It will air at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11. Registration is free.

Lencioni is founder and president of The Table Group, a firm dedicated to providing organizations with ideas, products and services that improve teamwork, clarity and employee engagement.

He is the creator of Six Types of Working Genius, an assessment designed to unlock a team’s full potential by putting the right people in the right jobs and help people find joy and energy in their work.

His passion for organizations and the people who work in them is reflected in his writing, speaking and executive consulting. He is the author of twelve best-selling books with nearly seven million copies sold. After 18 years in print, his classic book, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, remains a fixture on national bestseller lists. His most recent book, The Motive: Why So Many Leaders Abdicate Their Most Important Responsibilities, was released in February 2020.

He is also the host of the popular business podcast, At The Table with Patrick Lencioni.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a line-up of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Business Report and is sponsored by Home Bank and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Registration is free; sign up here.